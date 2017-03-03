| We want to hear from you |

Friday, March 3. In Romans 5:12-19 Paul traces sin coming into the world through one person. What other essential elements of humanity came to us through Adam and Eve? How do we also see those elements in Christ?

Words from the Word: Therefore, just as sin came into the world through one man, and death came through sin, and so death spread to all because all have sinned-sin was indeed in the world before the law, but sin is not reckoned when there is no law.

– Romans 5:12-13, NRSV

