Inherited

by Beth A Richardson on March 3, 2017 · 0 comments

chagall_nice_adam-eve

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, March 3. In Romans 5:12-19 Paul traces sin coming into the world through one person. What other essential elements of humanity came to us through Adam and Eve? How do we also see those elements in Christ?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: Therefore, just as sin came into the world through one man, and death came through sin, and so death spread to all because all have sinned-sin was indeed in the world before the law, but sin is not reckoned when there is no law. 
– Romans 5:12-13, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11

Spiritual Tools: Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

Tagged as: adam, eve, first, inheritance, sin

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning