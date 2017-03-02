Release the Pain

Thursday, March 2. Read Psalm 32. This psalm is a lament for the suffering that happens when we try to cover up our sin. What pain or shame do you need to release to God’s mercy?
Words from the Word: Happy are those whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered.
– Psalm 32:1, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11.
Spiritual Tools: As we begin Lent, practice your faith by joining in an Ash Wednesday service. Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.
Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.
