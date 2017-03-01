Dusty Origin

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, March 1. Ash Wednesday. Today marks the beginning of Lent. The ashes remind us that we came from dust, like Adam and Eve. How is a reminder of your mortality comforting? challenging? Offer the prayer for today on p. 42. Listen to Audio Lectio for Ash Wednesday.

Words from the Word: Yet death exercised dominion from Adam to Moses, even over those whose sins were not like the transgression of Adam, who is a type of the one who was to come.

– Romans 5:14, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11.



Spiritual Tools: As we begin Lent, practice your faith by joining in an Ash Wednesday service. Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.

