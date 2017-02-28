Conversation With God

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, February 28. Read Genesis 2:15-17; 3:1-7. When God asked Adam and Eve, “Where are you?” what other questions were packed into that conversation? What further reply might they have given?

Words from the Word: And the LORD God commanded the man, “You may freely eat of every tree of the garden; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall die.”

– Genesis 2:16-17, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11.



Spiritual Tools: As we begin Lent, practice your faith by joining in an Ash Wednesday service. Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.

