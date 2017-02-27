Monday, February 27. Read “Transparent with God” (p. 32). Imagine Jesus asking you, “Where are you?” Write down your answer, and then read it aloud to God.
Words from the Word: Then I acknowledged my sin to you, and I did not hide my iniquity; I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD,” and you forgave the guilt of my sin. Selah
– Psalm 32:5, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11
Spiritual Tools: As we begin Lent, practice your faith by joining in an Ash Wednesday service. Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.
Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.
Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.
{ 0 comments… add one now }