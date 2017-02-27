Where Are You?

by Beth A Richardson on February 27, 2017 · 0 comments

Monday, February 27. Read “Transparent with God” (p. 32). Imagine Jesus asking you, “Where are you?” Write down your answer, and then read it aloud to God.

Words from the Word: Then I acknowledged my sin to you, and I did not hide my iniquity; I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the LORD,” and you forgave the guilt of my sin. Selah
– Psalm 32:5, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:1-11

Spiritual Tools: As we begin Lent, practice your faith by joining in an Ash Wednesday service. Read the prayer for Ash Wednesday.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Adam and Eve, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54653 [retrieved February 1, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3816721814/.

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

