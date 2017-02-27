Lent Photo-a-Day Practice

Are you a visual psalmist? Do you pray with your camera in your hand? If so, please join us this Lenten season for Alive Now’s Lent Photo-a-Day spiritual practice. Come to this page each day to find the word for the day. Then stop, watch, wait, see … for God’s presence in the word for the day. Tag your photo on social media (Facebook or Twitter) with #(today’s word), #AliveNowMag, #LentPhoto.
We’re looking forward to joining in this spiritual practice with you beginning February 10 on Ash Wednesday.
Blessings!
The Alive Now Staff
P.S. Printer-friendly version of the graphic here. List in black and white.
{ 32 comments… read them below or add one }
The image says to use the hashtag #LentPhoto, but your blog post says to use #AdventPhoto.
Thanks, Nathan!! Good proofreader eye. We’ve fixed the post.
Blessings,
Beth
Thanks for fixing it so quickly! I think this whole concept is a wonderful idea!
Thank you! We hope that people find it to be meaningful. We had a lot of fun at Advent!
Blessings,
Beth
I am loving this spiritual practice and although I am not posting what I do two friends and I are sharing images and insights with one another. It is very powerful .thanks for this Lenten gift
Hello
Is there a “printer friendly” version of this list ?
Thank you
Sue
What a great idea!! I’ll add one to the post. Check here in a few minutes.
Blessings,
Beth
I put it in the PS below. Let me know if you have any troubles.
Beth
Hi No trouble downloading…I should have clarified by “printer friendly” I was referring to dark type on plain white background (saving on ink). Thanks!!
Ah — uploaded a plain black and white list. Thanks! 🙂
Thank You !!! This is perfect! Printing now.
This is also on our Church’s website and now going on our two Facebook groups. Thanks again!!
Great! Thank you!
Hi Beth!
I just found this webpage and I loved it. And, I am impressed by your quick and fast responses to the requests. This is amazing! God bless you and your ministry!
I discovered the Upper Room last week, as I was searching for a Photo a Day for the Lent Season. My Church did something like this last year but not this year. I loved focus of a photo a day but also how this brought me into the word each and everyday. It was the most insightful Season I have ever experienced and I look forward to what you are offering here. I love the Spiritual Tools that you provide which I feel truly enrich what we are doing.
Actually the “Simplicity Path to Lent has helped me to begin “simplifying” NOW…I’m preparing by de-cluttering to provide a better atmosphere as Lent Approaches.
Thank you for providing this at the Upper Room 🙂
Lynn
Hi, Lynn!! I’m so glad that you found us. Thank you for taking the time to let us know that you are here, that the practices are helpful to you. Many blessings on you and your church and your life.
Let us know how we can be of service to you!
Beth
Beth,
I am blogging about this tomorrow. Would it be okay if I use your graphic above as part of the blog post? I’ll link it back to this post. Sorry for the short notice.
–SueBE
Thank you!! We are honored to have you blog about this and would be happy for you to use the graphic! Is the size ok for you or do you need a larger size?
Blessings,
Beth
The size is fine, thank you! I’m going to post my photos on the blog throughout Lent with the appropriate tags. Thank you so much for crafting this challenge. Really need to reconnect with God in my daily life and I think this is going to be a great help.
Thank you. I’m so pleased. I’m looking forward to it!
Beth
I got permission from our pastor to post this on the church blog as well (http://flopresby.org/blog/). From there I’ll post it to the Facebook page. Thank you for giving us a way to encourage the Christian community to recognize so many opportunities to connect with God throughout Lent.
Thank you!!! 🙂
Hi Beth!
I loved using the Photo a Day last year; I shared it privately with my sister on Instagram, then during Advent we shared our photos with my daughter and one of my cousins and my niece! It was so meaningful to have this time of sharing with my family members that are far away. We are once again participating in the Lenten Photo a Day and I look forward to seeing the inspiring pictures! We share just between ourselves so that if we want, we can add words of encouragement to our pictures! We say we are connected coast to coast as my sister is Reno, Nevada and my cousin is in Florida! My daughter, niece and I are here in the middle, in Texas!!
Judy
Hi, Judy,
Thank you for taking the time to let me know how you are using this spiritual practice. That’s really wonderful — such a good way to have community even when you are far apart. What a great model!
Many blessings to you on your Lenten journey.
Beth
I am an hour and a half from Reno, but go there about once a week to see my granddaughter. If I understand this photo a day, you take a picture of something that you feel led to represent the word?
Carol — yes, that’s the way it happens. Blessings! And thanks for participating!!
Beth
Why not Instagram?
Please do share on instagram. 🙂 We don’t have an Alive Now account to point to. But I’m there as bethierich and am posting there. Please join me!! 🙂
I love this Practice! Just finished Reading “Eyes of the Heart” and am enjoying using photography as a spiritual tool. Alive Now is such a wonderful spiritual tool in my life. Thank you!
I would love to post a picture now and then throughout Lent. I love the idea, but found Advent too congested with activities to take the time. Be well, continue to share Love and Peace, Joy.
Hi Beth, I am so glad to see all the positive comments here!! I am doing a Spiritual Practice of Putting some of my (too many) clothes in a box for Grace thrift shop. I am doing some hard things and am growing Spiritually –Praise the LORD. So glad you Hang in and Hang on too. MLM
Hi,
Will there be another one of these for 2017?
{ 39 trackbacks }