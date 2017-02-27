Crossing Thresholds with Jesus

By Flora Slosson Wuellner
Jesus knew all about thresholds between the known and the unknown. All his life he crossed borders between the tried and the untried, the safe and the risky, the old and the new. He walked the frontiers geographically, emotionally, and spiritually. As he and his friends shared that Passover supper, that night of his approaching arrest and trial, he tried to prepare, comfort, and empower his friends for the great changes that lay ahead, the thresholds they were all about to cross. He spoke words that prepare, comfort, and empower you and me today as we face our own thresholds.
Do not let your hearts be troubled…. In my Father’s house there are many dwelling places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?
—John 14:1-2, NRSV
I believe these words refer not only to death’s threshold, but to any great change ahead of us. The risen, living Christ promises to go ahead of us to whatever new “dwelling place” awaits us, to bless and prepare it for us.
What threshold lies ahead for you and me? Something tomorrow, later today, next week, next year? Is it a new beginning, a final ending? A loss or a great gain? Is it retirement, a relocation, a birth, death, marriage, separation? Is it a new job, a new commitment, or perhaps a confrontation? Whatever it is, we will be stepping into a new, unexplored place.
As you explore the following exercise, you may sit, lie down, stand up, walk—whatever feels best. When you feel ready, take a few deep, gentle breaths, and name the change you are facing. Claim the presence of the living Christ, in whatever way the Christ is most present for you….
Picture or just think about the probable location of this new challenge — whether a house, a room, an office. Is it a hospital, an operating room, a delivery room? Perhaps it is a classroom, a church, or a conference center. Or maybe you will be in your own home or car as you quietly face a transforming decision….
When you feel ready, picture or just think about the living Christ going ahead of you to that future place … entering it, touching and blessing the doorway, the walls, the whole space and those who are in the room….
The place fills with warm, healing light. The light of this future place forms a path of light leading to where you are now, enfolding and blessing you….
Remind yourself that when the moment comes to cross that threshold, the living Christ will walk with you on that path into the future dwelling place. When you cross that threshold to the prepared place, you will feel warmed, blessed, empowered, and guided.
Know that you can return to this light-filled vision of the future as often as you need.
When you feel ready, take a few deep, gentle breaths, and give thanks. Return gently to this present moment.
Flora Slosson Wuellner is a teacher, retreat leader, spiritual director, and author. Her specialized ministry of spiritual renewal and inner healing spans more than 40 years. She is known throughout the United States and Europe for her work focusing on the inner healing God freely offers through Christ.
From March/April Alive Now. Copyright © 2017 by The Upper Room. Purchase a copy of this issue on “Thresholds” by calling 1.800.972.0433.
