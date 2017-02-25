| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, February 25. Read “Prayer for a Friend in Need” (p. 36). Who can you tell you are not okay? How do you sometimes know someone needs you without asking? How do you want friends to respond when you are in pain?

Words from the Word: For we did not follow cleverly devised myths when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we had been eyewitnesses of his majesty. For he received honor and glory from God the Father when that voice was conveyed to him by the Majestic Glory, saying, “This is my Son, my Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.”

-2 Peter 1:16-17, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

