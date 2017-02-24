Moses, Elijah, and Jesus

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, February 24. Notice in Matthew 17:1-9 that Moses and Elijah were talking with Jesus. What do you imagine this conversation to have been about? Were the prophets encouraging Jesus? Pray this passage using Audio Lectio at alivenow.org.

Words from the Word: Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and his brother John and led them up a high mountain, by themselves. And he was transfigured before them, and his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became dazzling white. Suddenly there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him.

– Matthew 17:1-3, NRSV

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Moses receiving the law, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54652 [retrieved January 30, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3815907593/.

