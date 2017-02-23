Spirit Inspired

| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, February 23. 2 Peter 1:16-21 makes the point that all prophecy comes from the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. How do you feel the Spirit guiding you when you interpret Scripture?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: First of all you must understand this, that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, because no prophecy ever came by human will, but men and women moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God.

– 2 Peter 1:20-21, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 17:1-9



Spiritual Tools: Lent is coming on March 1 with Ash Wednesday. Learn more in the article, Lent 101.



Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Moses receiving the law, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54652 [retrieved January 30, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3815907593/.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.