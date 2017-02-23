Spirit Inspired

by Beth A Richardson on February 23, 2017 · 1 comment

chagall_mosestablets_nice

Thursday, February 23. 2 Peter 1:16-21 makes the point that all prophecy comes from the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. How do you feel the Spirit guiding you when you interpret Scripture?

Words from the Word: First of all you must understand this, that no prophecy of scripture is a matter of one’s own interpretation, because no prophecy ever came by human will, but men and women moved by the Holy Spirit spoke from God. 
– 2 Peter 1:20-21, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 17:1-9

Spiritual Tools: Lent is coming on March 1 with Ash Wednesday. Learn more in the article, Lent 101.

Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Moses receiving the law, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54652 [retrieved January 30, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3815907593/.

Jay T Basinger February 23, 2017 at 6:21 am

Sometimes the scripture knocks my sox off an I am very truly
elevated in spirit and moved to action. Other times I’m dull and become analytic and pathetic. Spirit is sometimes very bright and glorious, sometimes dull and gray. Today the sky is gray but my spirit is up. Thank you Lord for each and every day. YOUR LOVE “GLOWS,” (GLORIFY, LOVE, OBEY,WORSHIP, and SHINES)

