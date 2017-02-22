God of Refuge

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, February 22. Psalm 2 contrasts God’s wrath with God as a refuge. What spiritual practice is helpful to you when you are fearful and need refuge?

Words from the Word: Serve the LORD with fear, with trembling kiss his feet, or he will be angry, and you will perish in the way; for his wrath is quickly kindled. Happy are all who take refuge in him.

– Psalm 2:11, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 17:1-9



Spiritual Tools: Lent is coming on March 1 with Ash Wednesday. Learn more in the article, Lent 101.



Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Moses receiving the law, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54652 [retrieved January 30, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3815907593/.

