Tuesday, February 21. Read Exodus 24:12-18, where the tablets of the law are said to be written by God. Contrast that divine revelation with those in this week’s other lectionary texts. How are all the ways of understanding God’s revelation equally valid?

Words from the Word: The LORD said to Moses, “Come up to me on the mountain, and wait there; and I will give you the tablets of stone, with the law and the commandment, which I have written for their instruction.”

– Exodus 24:12, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

