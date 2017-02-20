Lament and Praise

Monday, February 20. Read “An Emergency-Room Conversation” (p. 34). If you hold back your emotions in prayer, what event or invitation might help you fully engage in lament or praise?
Words from the Word: But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Get up and do not be afraid.”
– Matthew 17:7, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 17:1-9
Spiritual Tools: Lent is coming on March 1 with Ash Wednesday. Learn more in the article, Lent 101.
Art Credit: Chagall, Marc, 1887-1985. Moses receiving the law, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=54652 [retrieved January 30, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/abeppu/3815907593/.
