Lament and Praise

Monday, February 20. Read “An Emergency-Room Conversation” (p. 34). If you hold back your emotions in prayer, what event or invitation might help you fully engage in lament or praise?

Words from the Word: But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Get up and do not be afraid.”

– Matthew 17:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

