Natural Conversation

by Beth A Richardson on February 19, 2017 · 1 comment

polishten

Sunday, February 19.  7th Sunday after the Epiphany. How is an awareness of the natural world, its rhythms and elements, a conversation? What is that conversation teaching you?

Words from the Word: God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.
– 1 Corinthians 3:17, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”

Art Credit: Ten Commandments, illustrative wood relief carving, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55124 [retrieved January 24, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/feargal/5096148585/.

Jay Basinger February 19, 2017 at 6:22 am

We are part of God’s existence. God is All ! Love is
the Spirit of Life ! Glow with His Love !

