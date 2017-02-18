Beyond Convention

| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, February 18. In Matthew 5:38-48, Jesus goes beyond conventional morality to teach forgiveness. What other spiritual responses do you think Jesus might be calling Christians to practice?

Words from the Word: But I say to you, Do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also; and if anyone wants to sue you and take your coat, give your cloak as well; and if anyone forces you to go one mile, go also the second mile.

– Matthew 5:39-41, NRSV

