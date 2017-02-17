Rituals of Faith

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, February 17. Read “A Steamy Mug of Tea” (p. 30). What simple rituals help you slow down, focus, and enjoy time with God?

Words from the Word: So let no one boast about human leaders. For all things are yours, whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future–all belong to you, and you belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God

– 1 Corinthians 3:21-23, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”



