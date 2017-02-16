Delightful Discipleship

| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, February 16. When you read words like “delight”

in Psalm 119:33-40, do you have a hard time identifying it with “law” and “commandment”? What part of living a life of faith delights you most?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: Lead me in the path of your commandments, for I delight in it.

– Psalm 119:35, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”



Art Credit: Ten Commandments, illustrative wood relief carving, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55124 [retrieved January 24, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/feargal/5096148585/.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.