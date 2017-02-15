Lenten Prayers 2017

Lent is a season of the Christian Year where we focus on simple living, prayer, and fasting in order to grow closer to God. (Learn more about Lent in the article, Lent 101.) Join us on this prayerful forty-day journey toward the empty tomb with these prayers by Larry J. Peacock:

Download your digital copy of this issue of Alive Now on “Thresholds.” Call 800.972.0433 to order printed copies for yourself, your small group, or congregation.

Larry J. Peacock is a retired United Methodist Minister, author of Openings: A Daybook of Saints, Sages, Psalms, and Prayer Practices, a spiritual director, and current director of the Franciscan Spiritual Center in Milwaukie, Oregon.

By Larry J. Peacock. © 2017 Alive Now. Permission granted to use in corporate worship.

Photo Credit: