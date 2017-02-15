Difficult Discourse

by Beth A Richardson on February 15, 2017 · 1 comment

polishten

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, February 15. Read “Difficult Conversations” (p. 12). What forms of conversation are hardest for you? What might make you more willing to engage in this kind of discourse?

Share your thinking.

Words from the Word: The LORD spoke to Moses, saying: Speak to all the congregation of the people of Israel and say to them: You shall be holy, for I the LORD your God am holy.
– Leviticus 19:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”

Art Credit: Ten Commandments, illustrative wood relief carving, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55124 [retrieved January 24, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/feargal/5096148585/.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

Tagged as: conversation, difficult, discourse, discussion, engage, hard, talk, troubled

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Jay T Basinger February 15, 2017 at 5:11 am

To be more “relective” to the speaker. Smile, instead of talking. Reflect acceptance not your opinion. Talk with your eyes.
O’Jay….Forida

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning