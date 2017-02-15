Difficult Discourse

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, February 15. Read “Difficult Conversations” (p. 12). What forms of conversation are hardest for you? What might make you more willing to engage in this kind of discourse?

Words from the Word: The LORD spoke to Moses, saying: Speak to all the congregation of the people of Israel and say to them: You shall be holy, for I the LORD your God am holy.

– Leviticus 19:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”



