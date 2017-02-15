2017 Holy Week Scriptures

by Beth A Richardson on February 15, 2017 · 0 comments

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning