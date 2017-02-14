Love as Conversation

by Beth A Richardson on February 14, 2017 · 0 comments

polishten

Tuesday, February 14. Valentine’s Day. How is a loving relationship, whether romantic or not, a wonderful deep conversation? What makes for a good conversation partner? How have you learned to express your love in words and deeds?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against any of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the LORD. 
– Leviticus 19:18, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”

