Holy Responsibility

| We want to hear from you |

Monday, February 13. Read Leviticus 19:1-2, 9-18. How do you understand the connection made here between God’s holiness and our social responsibility? Does our holiness reflect that of God? Where do you see a need to respect the law of holiness?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: The LORD spoke to Moses, saying: Speak to all the congregation of the people of Israel and say to them: You shall be holy, for I the LORD your God am holy.

– Leviticus 19:1-2, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:38-48.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Tom Porter is “Listening.”



Art Credit: Ten Commandments, illustrative wood relief carving, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55124 [retrieved January 24, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/feargal/5096148585/.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.