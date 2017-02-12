Speak Slowly

| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, February 12. 6th Sunday after the Epiphany. Read “Silent” (p. 22). Often people with hearing loss or who are learning English need a slower pace of conversation. Practice speaking slowly and pausing in your conversations this week.

Words from the Word: Let your word be ‘Yes, Yes’ or ‘No, No’; anything more than this comes from the evil one.

– Matthew 5:37, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:21-37



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is “10 Ways to Disagree without Fighting.”



Art Credit: Harron, Maurice. Hands Across the Divide, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55419 [retrieved January 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hands_Across_the_Divide_-_geograph.org.uk_-_478600.jpg.

