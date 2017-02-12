Speak Slowly

by Beth A Richardson on February 12, 2017 · 0 comments

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, February 12. 6th Sunday after the Epiphany. Read “Silent” (p. 22). Often people with hearing loss or who are learning English need a slower pace of conversation. Practice speaking slowly and pausing in your conversations this week.

Share your reflection.

Words from the Word: Let your word be ‘Yes, Yes’ or ‘No, No’; anything more than this comes from the evil one.
– Matthew 5:37, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:21-37

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is “10 Ways to Disagree without Fighting.”

Art Credit: Harron, Maurice. Hands Across the Divide, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55419 [retrieved January 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hands_Across_the_Divide_-_geograph.org.uk_-_478600.jpg.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

Tagged as: conversation, hear, learn, listen, silence, silent, speak

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning