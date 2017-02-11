| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, February 11. In Matthew 5:21-37, Jesus calls us to

be reconciled before we worship. If you have had difficulty communicating with someone, consider how you might respond before you next worship.

Words from the Word: When you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift.

– Matthew 5:23-24



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:21-37.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is “10 Ways to Disagree without Fighting.”



Art Credit: Harron, Maurice. Hands Across the Divide, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55419 [retrieved January 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hands_Across_the_Divide_-_geograph.org.uk_-_478600.jpg.

