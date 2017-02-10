Healing Memory

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, February 10. Think of someone who has died whom you miss. How can remembering be healing?

Share your reflection.

Words from the Word: I call heaven and earth to witness against you today that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Choose life so that you and your descendants may live, loving the LORD your God, obeying him, and holding fast to him; for that means life to you and length of days, so that you may live in the land that the LORD swore to give to your ancestors, to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob.

– Deuteronomy 30:15-20



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:21-37



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is “10 Ways to Disagree without Fighting.”



Art Credit: Harron, Maurice. Hands Across the Divide, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55419 [retrieved January 20, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hands_Across_the_Divide_-_geograph.org.uk_-_478600.jpg.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.