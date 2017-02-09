God’s Buildings. God’s Builders.

by Beth A Richardson on February 9, 2017 · 0 comments

Thursday, February 9. Read 1 Corinthians 3:1-9. Note in vv. 8-9 that we are both builders and the thing being built. What kind of work have you been called to be a part of? How do you feel connected to the other workers?

Words from the Word: The one who plants and the one who waters have a common purpose, and each will receive wages according to the labor of each. For we are God’s servants, working together; you are God’s field, God’s building. 
– 1 Corinthians 3:8-9

