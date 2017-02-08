Corrosive Shame

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, February 8. Psalm 119:1-8 brings up shame as a result of sin. How do we deal with the corrosiveness of shame?

Words from the Word: Then I shall not be put to shame, having my eyes fixed on all your commandments.

– Psalm 119:6, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:21-37



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is “10 Ways to Disagree without Fighting”



