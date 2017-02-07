It’s Your Choice

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, February 7. Read Deuteronomy 30:15-20. Moses calls the people to choose life or death, blessing or curse. How many times during an average week do you make choices that in some way hinge on the choice between blessing and curse?

Words from the Word: See, I have set before you today life and prosperity, death and adversity.

– Deuteronomy 30:15, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:21-37



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice is 10 Ways to Disagree without Fighting.



