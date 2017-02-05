| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, February 5. 5th Sunday after the Epiphany. Read “Sacred Listening” (p. 20). If you are not good at listening without trying to x others, choose someone you know who needs to be served in this way. Ask the person if you can practice with him or her, and let the person guide you.

Share your experience.

Words from the Word: Why do we fast, but you do not see? Why humble ourselves, but you do not notice? Look, you serve your own interest on your fast day, and oppress all your workers. Look, you fast only to quarrel and to fight and to strike with a wicked fist. Such fasting as you do today will not make your voice heard on high.

– Isaiah 58:3-4, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Trevor Hudson is “Acceptance.”



Art Credit: Roerich, Nicholas, 1874-1947. Procopius the Righteous Praying, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55829 [retrieved January 19, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Procopius_the_Righteous_Praying.jpg.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.