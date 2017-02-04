| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, February 4. In Matthew 5:13-20 Jesus uses salt and light to describe the people of God. What other elements from everyday life could you use to describe a righteous life?

Words from the Word: “You are the salt of the earth; but if salt has lost its taste, how can its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything, but is thrown out and trampled under foot. “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid.

– Matthew 5:13-14, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

