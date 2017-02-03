| We want to hear from you |

Friday, February 3. Read 1 Corinthians 2:1-16. What do you think “having the mind of Christ” means? How can you increase your access to this mind? How might you grow as a result?

Words from the Word: Those who are unspiritual do not receive the gifts of God’s Spirit, for they are foolishness to them, and they are unable to understand them because they are spiritually discerned. Those who are spiritual discern all things, and they are themselves subject to no one else’s scrutiny. “For who has known the mind of the Lord so as to instruct him?” But we have the mind of Christ.

– 1 Corinthians 2:14-16, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Trevor Hudson is “Acceptance.”



Art Credit: Roerich, Nicholas, 1874-1947. Procopius the Righteous Praying, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55829 [retrieved January 19, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Procopius_the_Righteous_Praying.jpg.

