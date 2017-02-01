Righteousness Endures Forever

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, February 1. Pick out the description in Psalm 112:1-10 that most inspires you to pray today. Look for an image, song, or poem that illustrates that verse.

Share your reflection.

Words from the Word: They rise in the darkness as a light for the upright; they are gracious, merciful, and righteous.

– Psalm 112:4, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Trevor Hudson is “Acceptance.”



Art Credit: Roerich, Nicholas, 1874-1947. Procopius the Righteous Praying, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55829 [retrieved January 19, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Procopius_the_Righteous_Praying.jpg.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.