Complicit to Injustice

Tuesday, January 31. Read Isaiah 58:1-12. Do you ever feel the church today is like the subjects of this passage, who do not see the underlying injustices in which they are complicit? Pray for discernment.

Words from the Word: Yet day after day they seek me and delight to know my ways, as if they were a nation that practiced righteousness and did not forsake the ordinance of their God; they ask of me righteous judgments, they delight to draw near to God. 
– Isaiah 58:2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Trevor Hudson is “Acceptance.”

Art Credit: Roerich, Nicholas, 1874-1947. Procopius the Righteous Praying, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55829 [retrieved January 19, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Procopius_the_Righteous_Praying.jpg.

