Conversational Prayer

| We want to hear from you |

Monday, January 30. Read “Conversing with God” (p. 29). What kind of non-listening prayers do you sometimes pray? How is prayer different when it is truly conversation?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Now we have received not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit that is from God, so that we may understand the gifts bestowed on us by God. And we speak of these things in words not taught by human wisdom but taught by the Spirit, interpreting spiritual things to those who are spiritual.

– 1 Corinthians 2:12-13, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Trevor Hudson is “Acceptance.”



Art Credit: Roerich, Nicholas, 1874-1947. Procopius the Righteous Praying, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55829 [retrieved January 19, 2017]. Original source: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Procopius_the_Righteous_Praying.jpg.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.