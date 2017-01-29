| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, January 29. 4th Sunday after the Epiphany. Read Matthew 5:1-12, thinking of some of the saints you know who make up the kingdom of God. What makes them distinctive, healing, or essential? Give thanks for their faithful witness.

Share your thankfulness.

Words from the Word: “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

– Matthew 5:3, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”



Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.