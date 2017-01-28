Saturday, January 28. “The Wisdom of Salt” (p. 26) lists a number of characteristics of salt that represent wise speech. Which of those is a challenge for you? Which might be a growing edge for you?
Words from the Word: He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?
– Micah 6:8, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12.
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”
Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
“to do, to love, to walk” . These words are infinitives of verbs. The meaning and message of Micah is to stop contemplating and get moving and take action. To often Christianity in lost in verbiage, interpretation and figures of speech. Contemplation, understanding and wisdom from the Holy Spirit (inspiration) is the starting point of/in doing Christianity. Take your mark, get set, GO !