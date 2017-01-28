| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, January 28. “The Wisdom of Salt” (p. 26) lists a number of characteristics of salt that represent wise speech. Which of those is a challenge for you? Which might be a growing edge for you?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?

– Micah 6:8, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”



Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.