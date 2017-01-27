The Wise Fool

Friday, January 27. Read 1 Corinthians 1:18-31. Think of people in our world who might not be considered wise—those with mental disabilities, perhaps—who have steadfast faith. What could you learn from them?
Words from the Word: For God’s foolishness is wiser than human wisdom, and God’s weakness is stronger than human strength.
– 1 Corinthians 1:25, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”
Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.
Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!
Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.
{ 0 comments… add one now }