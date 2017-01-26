Tech Thursday

| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, January 26. What impact has technology had on your way of communicating with friends and family? What are the positives? What are the losses?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: The message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.

– 1 Corinthians 1:18, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”



