Tech Thursday

by Beth A Richardson on January 26, 2017

hands-doves-sumility

Thursday, January 26. What impact has technology had on your way of communicating with friends and family? What are the positives? What are the losses?

Share your perspective.

Words from the Word: The message about the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. 
– 1 Corinthians 1:18, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”

Steve Novy January 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

More than a decade ago our church began using more efficient email threads to share joys and concerns, while we lost our prayer chain phone connection where we shared presence, voice, and two praying together as a spiritual practice. As of this very last night, the SPRC of Aldersgate UMC Wheaton IL concluded, “Might not the use of both have been best?”

