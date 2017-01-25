Walking with Integrity

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, January 25. Think of someone described by Psalm 15. Send the person a card or message acknowledging his or her integrity, and pray that this person’s example might spread.

Share your prayer.

Words from the Word: Those who walk blamelessly, and do what is right, and speak the truth from their heart; who do not slander with their tongue, and do no evil to their friends, nor take up a reproach against their neighbors

– Psalm 15:2-3, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”



Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.