Walking with Integrity

by Beth A Richardson on January 25, 2017 · 0 comments

hands-doves-sumility

| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, January 25. Think of someone described by Psalm 15. Send the person a card or message acknowledging his or her integrity, and pray that this person’s example might spread.

Share your prayer.

Words from the Word: Those who walk blamelessly, and do what is right, and speak the truth from their heart; who do not slander with their tongue, and do no evil to their friends, nor take up a reproach against their neighbors
– Psalm 15:2-3, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”

Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

Tagged as: blameless, integrity, right

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning