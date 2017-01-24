Sued by God

| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, January 24. Read Micah 6:1-8, as God brings a lawsuit against the people. On what grounds might God sue us today? How have we violated the contract of love for God and neighbor?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: Hear what the LORD says: Rise, plead your case before the mountains, and let the hills hear your voice. Hear, you mountains, the controversy of the LORD, and you enduring foundations of the earth; for the LORD has a controversy with his people, and he will contend with Israel.

– Micah 6:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”



Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.