Sued by God

Tuesday, January 24. Read Micah 6:1-8, as God brings a lawsuit against the people. On what grounds might God sue us today? How have we violated the contract of love for God and neighbor?
Words from the Word: Hear what the LORD says: Rise, plead your case before the mountains, and let the hills hear your voice. Hear, you mountains, the controversy of the LORD, and you enduring foundations of the earth; for the LORD has a controversy with his people, and he will contend with Israel.
– Micah 6:1-2, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”
Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.
Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room
