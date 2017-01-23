Speak without Words

by Beth A Richardson on January 23, 2017 · 0 comments

hands-doves-sumility

Monday, January 23. Read “The Center” (p. 24). What nonverbal communication have you experienced as deep caring? Look for opportunities to speak without using words.

Words from the Word: O LORD, who may abide in your tent? Who may dwell on your holy hill? Those who walk blamelessly, and do what is right, and speak the truth from their heart.
– Psalm 15:1-2, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”

