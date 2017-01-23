Speak without Words

Monday, January 23. Read “The Center” (p. 24). What nonverbal communication have you experienced as deep caring? Look for opportunities to speak without using words.
Words from the Word: O LORD, who may abide in your tent? Who may dwell on your holy hill? Those who walk blamelessly, and do what is right, and speak the truth from their heart.
– Psalm 15:1-2, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 5:1-12
Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice “10 Ways to Stay Positive.”
Art Credit: Unidentified. Wonders by Their Hands, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=55766 [retrieved January 18, 2017]. Original source: http://www.flickr.com/photos/67953162@N00/7999088559.
Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine.
