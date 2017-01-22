Waves and Tides

by Beth A Richardson on January 22, 2017

HeQi

Sunday, January 22. 3rd Sunday after the Epiphany. How could the images of waves and tides help you in a conversation when you are tempted to interrupt? Practice using this image to help you speak.

Words from the Word: Hear, O Lord, when I cry aloud, be gracious to me and answer me!
– Psalm 27:7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:12-23.

Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Amy Oden is “Welcoming the Political Stranger.”

Art Credit: He, Qi. Calling Disciples, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46099 [retrieved January 3, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

