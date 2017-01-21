Conversing With Ancient Text

| We want to hear from you |

Saturday, January 21. Read Matthew 4:12-23. How does Matthew’s continuing reference to Old Testament texts carry on a conversation between centuries? How can we relate to ancient texts today?

Words from the Word: He left Nazareth and made his home in Capernaum by the sea, in the territory of Zebulun and Naphtali, so that what had been spoken through the prophet Isaiah might be fulfilled

– Matthew 4:13-14, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:12-23.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Amy Oden is “Welcoming the Political Stranger.”



Art Credit: He, Qi. Calling Disciples, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46099 [retrieved January 3, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

