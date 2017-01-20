Power of the Cross

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, January 20. Read 1 Corinthians 1:10-18. When have you experienced the message of the cross being diminished by clever words or slick theatrics? What is the most helpful response?

Words from the Word: For Christ did not send me to baptize but to proclaim the gospel, and not with eloquent wisdom, so that the cross of Christ might not be emptied of its power.

– 1 Corinthians 1:17, NRSV



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:12-23.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Amy Oden is “Welcoming the Political Stranger.”



Art Credit: He, Qi. Calling Disciples, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46099 [retrieved January 3, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

