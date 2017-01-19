| We want to hear from you |

Thursday, January 19. Consider the request in Psalm 27:1, 4-9. What one thing might you ask of the Lord? Is it a way of dwelling in God’s presence? A way of being in conversation with God?

Share your understanding.

Words from the Word: One thing I asked of the Lord, that I will seek after: to live in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in his temple.

– Psalm 27:4, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:12-23.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Amy Oden is “Welcoming the Political Stranger.”



Art Credit: He, Qi. Calling Disciples, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46099 [retrieved January 3, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

