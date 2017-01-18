| We want to hear from you |

Wednesday, January 18. Today begins a week of prayer for Christian unity with a theme of reconciliation. Offer prayers that the reconciling work of Christ continues to break down barriers.

Words from the Word: Now I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you be in agreement and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be united in the same mind and the same purpose.

– 1 Corinthians 1:10, NRSV



Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:12-23.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Amy Oden is “Welcoming the Political Stranger.”



Art Credit: He, Qi. Calling Disciples, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46099 [retrieved January 3, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

