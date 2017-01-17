| We want to hear from you |

Tuesday, January 17. Isaiah 9:1-4 uses examples of joy coming from the harvest or from dividing the spoils of war. Through what modern forms of public joy could you express the hope of this prayer?

Share your thoughts.

Words from the Word: You have multiplied the nation, you have increased its joy; they rejoice before you as with joy at the harvest, as people exult when dividing plunder.

– Isaiah 9:3, NRSV



Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from Matthew 4:12-23.



Spiritual Tools: This week’s spiritual practice by Amy Oden is “Welcoming the Political Stranger.”



Art Credit: He, Qi. Calling Disciples, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=46099 [retrieved January 3, 2017]. Original source: heqigallery.com.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.