| We want to hear from you |

Sunday, January 15. 2nd Sunday after the Epiphany. Read “A Prayer” (p. 16) as your own prayer, visualizing people you know who need love and hope and those who sometimes arouse judgment or criticism. Ask for the gifts you need to offer them words that honor God.

Share your prayer.

Words from the Word: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. I give thanks to my God always for you because of the grace of God that has been given you in Christ Jesus, for in every way you have been enriched in him, in speech and knowledge of every kind just as the testimony of Christ has been strengthened among you so that you are not lacking in any spiritual gift as you wait for the revealing of our Lord Jesus Christ.

– 1 Corinthians 1:3-7, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.



Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.



Art Credit: Lamb of God – Basilica of Cosmas and Damien, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=52396 [retrieved December 28, 2016]. Original source: From the library of Lee M. Jefferson.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.