Saturday, January 14 Read John 1:29-42. As those around Jesus begin to recognize something special about him, they begin to testify to others. What titles or descriptions of Christ mean the most to you, and why?

Words from the Word: The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him and declared, “Here is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!”

– John 1:29, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.



Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.



