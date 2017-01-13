Silent Conversation

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, January 13. Today is the birthday of George Fox, a writer in the Quaker tradition. How is silence a profound form of conversation? Where do you find worshipful silence?

Words from the Word: I delight to do your will, O my God; your law is within my heart.

– Psalm 40:8, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.



Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.



Art Credit: Lamb of God – Basilica of Cosmas and Damien, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=52396 [retrieved December 28, 2016]. Original source: From the library of Lee M. Jefferson.

