Silent Conversation

by Beth A Richardson on January 13, 2017 · 1 comment

Lamb of God

| We want to hear from you |

Friday, January 13. Today is the birthday of George Fox, a writer in the Quaker tradition. How is silence a profound form of conversation? Where do you find worshipful silence?

Share your ideas.

Words from the Word: I delight to do your will, O my God; your law is within my heart. 
– Psalm 40:8, NRSV

Lectionary Texts:

Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.

Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.

Art Credit: Lamb of God – Basilica of Cosmas and Damien, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=52396 [retrieved December 28, 2016]. Original source: From the library of Lee M. Jefferson.

Join Alive Now on Facebook and Twitter!

Daily Reflections is a service of Alive Now magazine. Copyright © 2017 The Upper Room, 1908 Grand Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 USA.

Tagged as: conversation, George Fox, prayer, Quaker, silence, silent, worship

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Pat January 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

I find silent conversation, if you will, weekly when attending Quaker Meeting on Sundays. We sit in silence for one hour with the caveat that if someone feels moved to speak that they may. However, in our meeting speaking out is infrequent. However, it is afterward when we gather for a carry in meal that discussions take place. I cherish this hour of weekly silence.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

  • RESOURCES

  • Daily Reflections

    Daily life can seem out of control — too busy, noisy, overflowing with demands. Yet we’re called to make room for the Holy. That’s where Alive Now fits in. We’re about helping you make a little space for God in the midst of the chaos. Take 5 minutes — open up a spread in the magazine, light a candle and read today’s email, sit for a few minutes and gaze at a photograph. God is right here ... with you. Nurture your spirit.

  • Online Learning