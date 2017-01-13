Friday, January 13. Today is the birthday of George Fox, a writer in the Quaker tradition. How is silence a profound form of conversation? Where do you find worshipful silence?
Words from the Word: I delight to do your will, O my God; your law is within my heart.
– Psalm 40:8, NRSV
Lectionary Texts:
Audio Lectio: Pray the scripture using audio lectio from John 1:29-42.
Spiritual Tools: Reflect on conversations with this spiritual practice.
Art Credit: Lamb of God – Basilica of Cosmas and Damien, from Art in the Christian Tradition, a project of the Vanderbilt Divinity Library, Nashville, TN. http://diglib.library.vanderbilt.edu/act-imagelink.pl?RC=52396 [retrieved December 28, 2016]. Original source: From the library of Lee M. Jefferson.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
I find silent conversation, if you will, weekly when attending Quaker Meeting on Sundays. We sit in silence for one hour with the caveat that if someone feels moved to speak that they may. However, in our meeting speaking out is infrequent. However, it is afterward when we gather for a carry in meal that discussions take place. I cherish this hour of weekly silence.